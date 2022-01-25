20º

Cargo ships get stuck in ice jams on St. Clair River

NWS issues flood advisory

Tim Pamplin

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

The cold weather is doing a number on the St. Clair River. Ice jams have been forming and have led to some cargo ships being trapped.

The ice jams aren’t just a concern in the water, they cause concern on nearby land too. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood advisory for areas along the river from Marysville to Algonac due to the ice blockage.

“At 8:10 a.m., emergency management reported an ice blockage near the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Ice cutting operations will be underway today to break apart the ice jam. Some locations that will experience flooding include East China Township and the city of St. Clair.”

