Cargo ships get stuck in ice jams on St. Clair River

The cold weather is doing a number on the St. Clair River. Ice jams have been forming and have led to some cargo ships being trapped.

Ice jams on the St. Clair River has the @NWS issuing a Flood Advisory. The military are on their way to start ice breaking operations. USCG BRISTOL BAY just passed Fighting Island. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/RJ4yKCiAgE — @𝙽𝙸𝙶𝙷𝚃𝙲𝙰𝙼 (@nightcam) January 25, 2022

The ice jams aren’t just a concern in the water, they cause concern on nearby land too. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood advisory for areas along the river from Marysville to Algonac due to the ice blockage.

“At 8:10 a.m., emergency management reported an ice blockage near the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Ice cutting operations will be underway today to break apart the ice jam. Some locations that will experience flooding include East China Township and the city of St. Clair.”

Watch drone footage of the ice jams below