Flood advisory issued for areas along St. Clair River due to ice blockage

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood advisory for areas along the St. Clair River from Marysville to Algonac in St. Clair County due to ice blockage reported Tuesday morning.

Here is the statement from the NWS on Tuesday morning:

“At 8:10 a.m., emergency management reported an ice blockage near the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Ice cutting operations will be underway today to break apart the ice jam. Some locations that will experience flooding include East China Township and the city of St. Clair.”

Flood Advisory issued by ⁦@NWSDetroit⁩ until 8:15am Wednesday for the St. Clair River bordering communities from Marysville to Algonac. Ice in the river is causing water to back up and flood. Ice cutters will try to break up the ice dam. pic.twitter.com/54oKoqOYcy — Paul Gross (@PGLocal4) January 25, 2022

The advisory is in effect until 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.