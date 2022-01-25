16º

LIVE

Weather

Flood advisory issued for areas along St. Clair River due to ice blockage

Minor flooding expected along river due to ice blockage

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Flood Advisory, St. Clair River, Ice, Blockage, River, St. Clair County, East China Township, St. Clair, Marysville, Algonac
Flood advisory for St. Clair River on Jan. 24, 2022 (WDIV/ClickOnDetroit)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood advisory for areas along the St. Clair River from Marysville to Algonac in St. Clair County due to ice blockage reported Tuesday morning.

Here is the statement from the NWS on Tuesday morning:

“At 8:10 a.m., emergency management reported an ice blockage near the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Ice cutting operations will be underway today to break apart the ice jam. Some locations that will experience flooding include East China Township and the city of St. Clair.”

The advisory is in effect until 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dave Bartkowiak Jr. is the digital managing editor for ClickOnDetroit.

email

twitter