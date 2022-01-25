Detroit police want information on man believed to be connected to fatal shooting of 16-year-old

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the community regarding a homicide involving suspect Diontae Drake.

Drake, 29, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy. Police say the boy was shot during a robbery at 9:40 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 15900 block of Edmore Drive in Detroit.

If anyone recognizes the suspect pictured above or has any information about this crime, call the Detroit Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.