20º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Driver killed, woman hurt when minivan crashes into poles, tree in Dearborn, police say

Officials believe speed, intoxicants contributed to crash

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Dearborn, Wayne County, Local, Dearborn Crash, Car Crash, Fatal Crash, Deadly Crash, Dearborn Police, Dearborn Police Department, Michigan Avenue, Greenfield Road, Ronald Haddad
Lines pained on the center of a road. (Pexels)

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police believe speed and intoxicants factored into a minivan crash that left the driver dead and his passenger injured in Dearborn.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 23) at the intersection of Greenfield Road and Michigan Avenue, according to officials.

Authorities said a Chrysler Town and Country minivan was heading east on Michigan Avenue when it left the roadway, striking utility poles and a tree.

The 30-year-old Detroit man driving the minivan died from his injuries, Dearborn police said.

His passenger, a 27-year-old Detroit woman, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is stable, according to authorities.

“This was truly a tragic incident where a life was lost,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “On behalf of the entire Dearborn Police Department, I send my condolences to the victim’s family.”

Police continue to investigate, but they said speed and intoxicants appear to have contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email