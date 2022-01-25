Driver killed, woman hurt when minivan crashes into poles, tree in Dearborn, police say

Lines pained on the center of a road.

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police believe speed and intoxicants factored into a minivan crash that left the driver dead and his passenger injured in Dearborn.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 23) at the intersection of Greenfield Road and Michigan Avenue, according to officials.

Authorities said a Chrysler Town and Country minivan was heading east on Michigan Avenue when it left the roadway, striking utility poles and a tree.

The 30-year-old Detroit man driving the minivan died from his injuries, Dearborn police said.

His passenger, a 27-year-old Detroit woman, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is stable, according to authorities.

“This was truly a tragic incident where a life was lost,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “On behalf of the entire Dearborn Police Department, I send my condolences to the victim’s family.”

Police continue to investigate, but they said speed and intoxicants appear to have contributed to the crash.