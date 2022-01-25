Jobs 4 You: Seasonal job applications open at Oakland County Parks and Rec

Oakland County Parks and Recreation (OCPR) is hiring for a wide variety of seasonal jobs.

Apply today and secure your opportunity to make a difference in your community, gain valuable employment experience and work in a safe, clean, fun and supportive environment.

OCPR is looking to boost staffing at all 14 county parks including five golf courses, two campgrounds, two waterparks, three dog parks and Holly Oaks ORV Park. Positions are also available with Recreation Programs and Services, which offers programming for children and adults and operates mobile recreation opportunities like inflatable bouncers, a zipline, games, a climbing tower, an archery range and more.

“Working for Oakland County Parks and Recreation is ideal for those who love to work outdoors,” Parks Director Chris Ward said. “These jobs are a great way to gain general work experience or explore careers in the parks and recreation field.”

Ad

Salaries start at $12.63/hour for individuals ages 16 and older and training is provided for all positions, including waterpark lifeguards. Flexible part-time work schedules allow staff to balance other priorities while meeting new people, gaining experience and having a positive impact on their community. OCPR follows COVID-19 guidance from the Oakland County Health Division, providing daily health check-ins and personal protective equipment as needed.

Throughout the pandemic, OCPR has been an essential service, providing socially distanced spaces for individuals and families to exercise, observe nature and take advantage of the health and wellness aspects of being outdoors.

“Every member of our team plays an integral role in helping guests connect with these benefits,” Chief of Recreation Programs and Services Brandy Boyd said. “Many of our full-time staff started with summer jobs at OCPR, working as lifeguards, parks helpers, maintenance crew and more.”

Ad

View complete job descriptions, salary ranges, application requirements and qualifications at OakGov.com/jobs. Learn more at OaklandCountyParks.com.

For more information on the parks system and other upcoming events, visit OaklandCountyParks.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

More: Jobs 4 You section