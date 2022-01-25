‘Ridiculously low’ bond more than doubled for man accused of shooting at Wayne County deputies

DETROIT – The bond for a man accused of firing shots at police -- called “ridiculously low” by frustrated Wayne County officials last week -- has been more than doubled after an emergency hearing.

Frustration over original bond

On Friday, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Sheriff Raphael Washington expressed disappointment and frustration when Alex Lamont Hailey, 18, of Detroit, was issued a $100,000 personal bond with a GPS tether.

“I’m deeply disappointed by this ridiculously low bond,” Washington said. “A personal bond given to any individual who is accused of shooting at police officers is outrageous. You shoot at deputies and you get to go right back onto the street and endanger the public? This is not acceptable.”

Arrest made after police chase

Officials said Hailey was driving erratically around 1 p.m. Jan. 18 in the area of East Forest Avenue and McClellan Street in Detroit. When they tried to initiate a traffic stop, Hailey fled at a high speed, authorities said.

During the pursuit, Hailey stopped his vehicle and fired a handgun out the driver’s side window in the direction of an officer, officials said. He then continued to flee, according to police.

Hailey eventually surrendered and was taken into custody in the 16400 block of Harper Avenue, according to authorities. He is charged with two counts of assault with intent to commit murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding, and four felony firearm violations.

Bond changed

When the magistrate overseeing the case announced the original bond decision, Wayne County prosecutors immediately asked for an emergency bond hearing.

“How can we expect our law enforcement officers to give their all to a job that tolerates nothing less (than) to risk their lives for us, when their lives aren’t even taken seriously?” Evans asked.

On Tuesday (Jan. 25), Judge Kenyetta Sanford Jones increased Hailey’s bond to $250,000 cash/surety. If he posts bond, Hailey must wear a GPS tether and isn’t allowed to drive a motor vehicle.

“In this case, we feel strongly that the magistrate abused her discretion in issuing a personal bond due to the serious nature of the allegations that the defendant fled from and fired multiple shots at police,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “The previous bond was insufficient and inadequate to protect the community. We feel that the bond set by Judge Sanford Jones has corrected this situation.”

Hailey’s attorney moved for a competency and criminal responsibility referral, and that request was granted. Hailey will be referred to a forensic center for evaluation, officials said.

The review date is scheduled for April 10.