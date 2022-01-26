Police identify human remains found at former Trenton home of man killed by police in Tennessee

Police at the scene of a Trenton home where human remains were discovered.

TRENTON, Mich. – Police have identified the human remains that were found at the former Trenton home of a man who was killed in a shootout with Tennessee police about a month after leaving the property.

Trenton police said a DNA sample from a known relative has helped them positively identify the remains that were found July 6, 2020, at a home in the 5500 block of Wilson Street.

The family has been notified of the positive identification, officials said.

Mark Alan Eberly, 57, of Wyandotte, is the only known suspect connected to the human remains, according to authorities. Eberly was killed June 27, 2020, during a shootout with police in Tennessee.

Mark Alan Eberly (WDIV)

Officials said they were responding to a suspicious person call that day when Eberly shot a deputy in the chest. When the deputy returned fire, Eberly fled for a short distance in a vehicle, police said.

Deputies tried to make contact with Eberly after the vehicle stopped, but he did not respond, they said. After deploying chemical weapons, they approached and found Eberly dead inside the vehicle, according to authorities.

The new owners of the Trenton home purchased it in May 2020, and they cooperated with police throughout the investigation, officials said.

The human remains case has now been closed.

Reports say new homeowners found human remains in the fire pit.