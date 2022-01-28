Detroit man charged with murder, assault after 2 separate armed robberies, police say

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged with murder and assault after two armed robberies that took place less than three weeks apart, police said.

Liquor store murder

Officers were called at 9:16 p.m. Jan. 17 to a liquor store in the 20400 block of James Couzens Freeway in Detroit.

When they arrived, police found Behnam Rasho, 64, of Detroit, inside the liquor store with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, medical officials said.

Investigators said Dvante Antioni Howard, 23, of Detroit, entered the liquor store with a handgun and fatally shot Rasho. He robbed the store and fled the scene, according to authorities.

Howard has been charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of armed robbery, one count of assault with intent to murder and four felony firearm violations.

Gas station assault

Howard has also been charged in connection with a robbery that happened around 6:40 a.m. Dec. 31 at a gas station in the 20200 block of James Couzens Freeway.

Police said Howard pulled out a handgun and used it to rob and assault the gas station clerk. He then fled the scene, officials said.

Howard is charged with one count of armed robbery causing serious injury, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two felony firearm violations.

He was arraigned Thursday at 36th District Court.