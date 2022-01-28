‘He’s a great guy’: Rejoyceful Animal Rescue raising money to help homeless man, his dogs and 2 puppies

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County nonprofit animal rescue group is taking care of two puppies, the parents of those puppies, and the person that had them all.

Thomas lost his home due to unpaid taxes. He went to a used car lot with his two dogs and their two puppies.

“Thomas came to the used lot looking to buy a car to live in and Collen tried to find him a car -- and asked about his situation,” said Taylor Kerrigan with Rejoyceful Animal Rescue.

Collen called his friends at Rejoyceful Animal Rescue, who reached out to Thomas. They’ve helped put him in an area Motel 6 and want to extend that stay as much as possible.

Rejoyceful Animal Rescue is raising money to help Thomas, his two dogs, and the puppies, which will soon be adopted out into safe homes.

“He’s a great guy, fell on hard times, just doesn’t have a support system to get him back to where he was,” Kerrigan said.

