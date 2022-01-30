Troy police investigate series of steering wheel thefts at apartment complex

Thieves have been taking steering wheels from vehicles parked at a Troy apartment complex.

TROY, Mich. – Thieves have been taking steering wheels from vehicles parked at a Troy apartment complex.

“It makes me a little concerned as to why the tenants aren’t being told,” said Somerset Park Apartments resident Tracy Tumlin.

According to officials, more than a dozen steering wheels were stolen from vehicles in mid-January.

“Honestly, I think it’s so hard for everybody right now, that kind of unexpected expense is awful,” said resident Danielle Booker. “People work hard for their money; don’t do this.”

Police say thieves likely want to take the airbag inside of the steering wheel so that they can resell it. And it’s faster to take the entire steering wheel and remove the airbag later on, than to take just the airbag itself.

“We had an issue a few years ago with bikes, but then it stopped,” Tumlin said.

Troy police are investigating the unusual string of thefts. Drivers are encouraged to park their vehicle in a well-lit area, and make sure the doors are locked.

“There is a security guard at the complex, and luckily I haven’t had problems, but I’ll definitely be more vigilant now,” Booker said.

