Police: 10-year-old faces charge after bringing knife to Brighton school, lying about man with gun

BRIGHTON, Mich. – Police are seeking charges against a 10-year-old student who brought a knife to a Brighton school and then made up a story about a man with a gun, according to authorities.

Officers from multiple agencies were called to Maltby Intermediate School at 3:25 p.m. Friday (Jan. 28) after someone reported seeing a man with a gun walking toward the school, police said.

Investigators determined that a 10-year-old student had fabricated the entire story, they said. That student had been suspended for bringing a knife to school earlier in the day, according to officials.

The incident caused the release of students at Maltby Intermediate School and Hornung Elementary School to be delayed, authorities said.

Michigan State Police said charges for false report or threat of terrorism will be sought against the student.