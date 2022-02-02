Here’s a list of Wayne County warming centers during winter storm

DETROIT – Dozens of warming centers have opened across Wayne County to help residents who need shelter during this week’s winter storm.
“This is expected to be the largest snowstorm of the season and the warming centers are being made available out of concern for safety,” Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said.
Here’s a list of the available warming centers:
- Allen Park Community Center (313-928-0771 -- 15800 White Street)
- Monday through Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Canton Public Library (734-397-0999 -- 1200 S. Canton Center Road)
- Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Summit on the Parkway (734-394-5460 -- 46000 Summit Parkway, Canton Township)
- Monday through Friday: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dearborn Community & Performing Arts Center & Recreation Center (313-943-2350 -- 15801 Michigan Avenue)
- Monday through Friday: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Henry Ford Centennial Library (313-943-4091 -- 16301 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn)
- Monday –Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Bryant Library (313-943-4091 -- 22100 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn)
- Monday and Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Esper Library (313-943-4096 -- 12929 W. Warren Road, Dearborn)
- Monday and Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Dearborn Police Department (313-943-2230 -- 16909 Michigan Avenue): 24 hours
- John F. Kennedy Library (313-791-6050 -- 24602 Van Born Road, Dearborn Heights)
- Monday through Thursday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Richard A. Young Recreation Center (313-277-7080 -- 5400 McKinley Street, Dearborn Heights)
- Monday through Thursday: 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Friday: 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Flat Rock Community Center (734-379-1450 -- 1 McGuire Street)
- Monday through Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Gibraltar City Hall (734-676-1022 -- 29450 Munro Street): 24 hours (basement of City Hall)
- Grosse Ile Public Safety Building (734-676-7100 -- 24525 Meridian Street): 24 hours
- The Helm (313-882-9600 -- 158 Ridge Road, Gross Pointe Farms): Seniors and disabled persons only
- Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Senior Plaza (313-873-7878 -- 2620 Holbrook Street, Hamtramck): 24 hours (lobby area)
- Lincoln Park Ext. 7 Police Department (313-381-1800 -- 1427 Caliphs Parkway): 24 hours (lobby area)
- Blesses Hope Church (313-388-1499 -- 3804 Hazel Street, Lincoln Park):
- Monday through Sunday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- River Rouge Police Department (313-842-4200 -- 10600 W. Jefferson Avenue): 24 hours (lobby area)
- Rockwood City Hall (734-379-5323 -- 32409 Fort Street): 24 hours
- Romulus Public Library (734-942-7589 -- 11121 Wayne Road)
- Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sumpter Township Community Center (734-461-4833 -- 23501 Sumpter Road)
- Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (For an after-hours request, please call 734-740-1530)
- William Ford Senior Activities Center (313-291-7740 -- 6750 Troy Street, Taylor): Seniors only
- Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Taylor Recreation Center (734-374-8900 -- 22805 Goddard Road)
- Monday through Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (after hours based on need)
- Taylor Sportsplex (734-374-8900 -- 13333 Telegraph Road)
- Monday through Sunday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Westfield Activities Center (734-777-6670 -- 2700 Westfield Street, Trenton): No current hours/opened when required
- Hype Recreation Center (734-721-7400 -- 4635 Howe Road, Wayne)
- Monday through Friday: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Westland P. Faust Library (734-326-6123 -- 6123 Central City Parkway)
- Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Westland Police Department (734-722-9600 -- 26701 Ford Road): 24 hours
- Woodhaven Recreation Department (734-675-4926 -- 21869 West Road): 24 hours
- Woodhaven Fire Station #1 (734-675-4918 -- 23040 Hall Road): 24 hours
- Copeland Center (734-324-7275 -- 2306 4th Street, Wyandotte)
- Monday through Sunday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.