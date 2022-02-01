List of snow emergencies as major winter storm approaches Southeast Michigan

Several communities across Southeast Michigan have issued snow emergencies as a major winter storm approaches.
The entire area is under a winter storm warning, starting early Wednesday morning and extending into Thursday. Weather models are projecting anywhere from 6-16 inches of snow, depending on the location and the model.
Click here to view the latest update from the Local 4Casters.
Here’s a list of the communities that have issued snow emergencies so far:
NOTE: We will continue to update this list as more snow emergencies are declared.
Macomb County
- New Haven: From 6 p.m. Tuesday until further notice.
- Roseville: From noon Wednesday until further notice.
- St. Clair Shores: From 7 p.m. Tuesday until further notice.
Monroe County
- Monroe: From 8 a.m. Wednesday until further notice.
Oakland County
- Auburn Hills: From 8 a.m. Wednesday until further notice.
St. Clair County
- St. Clair: From 7 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Friday.
Wayne County
- Dearborn: From 1 a.m. Wednesday until noon Friday.
- Flat Rock: From 7 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Friday.
- Inkster: From 7 p.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. Monday (Feb. 7).
- Lincoln Park: From 9 a.m. Wednesday until 5 p.m. Friday.
- Rockwood: From noon Wednesday until further notice.