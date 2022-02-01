List of snow emergencies as major winter storm approaches Southeast Michigan

Snowfall in Metro Detroit on Jan. 24, 2022.

Several communities across Southeast Michigan have issued snow emergencies as a major winter storm approaches.

The entire area is under a winter storm warning, starting early Wednesday morning and extending into Thursday. Weather models are projecting anywhere from 6-16 inches of snow, depending on the location and the model.

Click here to view the latest update from the Local 4Casters.

Here’s a list of the communities that have issued snow emergencies so far:

NOTE: We will continue to update this list as more snow emergencies are declared.

Macomb County

New Haven : From 6 p.m. Tuesday until further notice.

Roseville : From noon Wednesday until further notice.

St. Clair Shores: From 7 p.m. Tuesday until further notice.

Monroe County

Monroe: From 8 a.m. Wednesday until further notice.

Oakland County

Auburn Hills: From 8 a.m. Wednesday until further notice.

St. Clair County

St. Clair: From 7 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Friday.

Wayne County