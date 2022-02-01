43º

List of snow emergencies as major winter storm approaches Southeast Michigan

Several inches of snow expected to fall Wednesday and Thursday

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Snowfall in Metro Detroit on Jan. 24, 2022. (WDIV)

Several communities across Southeast Michigan have issued snow emergencies as a major winter storm approaches.

The entire area is under a winter storm warning, starting early Wednesday morning and extending into Thursday. Weather models are projecting anywhere from 6-16 inches of snow, depending on the location and the model.

Click here to view the latest update from the Local 4Casters.

Here’s a list of the communities that have issued snow emergencies so far:

NOTE: We will continue to update this list as more snow emergencies are declared.

Macomb County

  • New Haven: From 6 p.m. Tuesday until further notice.
  • Roseville: From noon Wednesday until further notice.
  • St. Clair Shores: From 7 p.m. Tuesday until further notice.

Monroe County

  • Monroe: From 8 a.m. Wednesday until further notice.

Oakland County

  • Auburn Hills: From 8 a.m. Wednesday until further notice.

St. Clair County

  • St. Clair: From 7 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Friday.

Wayne County

  • Dearborn: From 1 a.m. Wednesday until noon Friday.
  • Flat Rock: From 7 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Friday.
  • Inkster: From 7 p.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. Monday (Feb. 7).
  • Lincoln Park: From 9 a.m. Wednesday until 5 p.m. Friday.
  • Rockwood: From noon Wednesday until further notice.

