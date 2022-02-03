23º

Wayne County snowplow staff working throughout night as heavy snow continues to fall

Snow is being removed every half hour

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Wayne County had an entire staff of snowplowers on the roads all day, with work continuing throughout the night as snow continued to fall. Crews are working to clear the major roads and all the subdivisions.

Crews were working to clear significant highways and majority of the subdivisions.

“The temperature staying just above freezing really helped out a lot, and the snow was not sticking to the pavement,” said one of the snowplow drivers. “We might have some areas that may have some slushy snowing mix, but the salt and the temperatures just worked wonderfully.”

For most of Wednesday (Feb. 2), the roads, at least in Wayne County, have been easily passable. Still, the nonstop snow into the evening has added another layer in cities like Livonia, where they found out that using a shovel worked better than a snowblower.

“It is too wet to move with a snowblower,” said Steve Zelle of Garden City.

Zelle, who was out Wednesday night clearing his grandmother’s driveway and sidewalk, agreed that a shovel was the better option.

“The snowblower doesn’t work,” Zelle said. ‘It’s get’s clogged every five minutes.”

