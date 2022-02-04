Fight between men with crowbar, metal bar in Detroit leads to death of 2, including bystander

DETROIT – A fight between two men -- one wielding a crowbar and the other a metal bar -- in Detroit led to a shooting that left one of them, as well as an innocent bystander, dead, according to officials.

Police said John Edward-Dayter Montgomery, 44, of Detroit, and James Deberry, 57, also of Detroit, got into an argument around 11 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 1) at a liquor store in the 9900 block of Wyoming Street.

Montgomery and Deberry were told to leave the store by an employee, and they went out into the parking lot, authorities said.

Montgomery is accused of assaulting Deberry with a metal bar, police said. In response, Deberry grabbed a crowbar and struck Montgomery in the head several times, according to officials.

Police said Montgomery pulled out a handgun and fired two shots, fatally wounding Deberry and Raymondo Bankhead, 60, of Detroit.

Bankhead was an innocent bystander and was not involved in the altercation, according to authorities.

When Detroit police officers arrived, they said they found both Deberry and Bankhead suffering from gunshot wounds. Bankhead was pronounced dead at the scene, and Deberry died from his injuries at a nearby hospital, officials said.

Montgomery has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two felony firearm violations.

He was arraigned Friday at 36th District Court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 22, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for March 1.