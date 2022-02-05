Detroit contractors report plowing mission has completed

Detroit contractors have plowed 1884 miles of residential streets, and the city met its 6 p.m. Friday goal to clear the roads. Expectations of that effort from the DPW were to have passable streets, not necessarily cleared down to the pavement. In addition, because the city got less snow than was initially forecast, it decided to do a single plow pass.

All of which means if that single-pass happened before Thursday’s (Feb. 3) second round of snow, you might still have snow-covered streets.

“If you feel that your street wasn’t plowed, we want you guys to let us know so we can make sure that if it wasn’t done, then we can get the contractor back out there,” said Ron Brundidge of Detroit DPW.

Mayor Mike Duggan says inspectors will be going out to assess the snow contractor’s work.

" I’m gonna get a full evaluation, but right now, normally it means I’m getting calls with people saying ‘I’m still stuck in my driveway, you haven’t gotten to my street,’” Mayor Duggan said.

If you think your street didn’t receive any type of plow service, or if you think the job could have been better, you can report it on the Improve Detroit app or call 313-224-0033.