Morning Briefing Feb. 5, 2022: Man dealing with symptoms more than a year after getting COVID; Potholes on US-23

Doctors at Henry Ford say now is not the time to let up on COVID precautions.

“We tried to do as much as we could, but we ended up getting it, and, for me, it never went away,” Jeff Whitmer said.

See the story here.

It’s pothole season across Metro Detroit. Many roads already in disrepair only saw that problem exacerbated by snowplows this week, including US-23.

Learn more here.

Why did it take two years for the Wayne County Morgue to positively identify a man’s remains when his ID was found near him?

See more here.

Ad

Schools all across Michigan are taking time to lift up the Oxford Community. They’re doing it by asking students, parents and staff to wear Oxford Strong t-shirts, with 80% of the proceeds going directly to Oxford High School.

Learn more here.

A mistake made by the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department caused major damage in a Detroit woman’s home.

See more here.

Weather forecast: Cold Saturday with some afternoon sun

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 9,805 new cases of COVID-19 and 209 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 4,902.5 cases over a two-day period -- the lowest daily case count since Dec. 20, 2021. The deaths announced Friday include 155 that were identified during a Vital Records review.

Ad

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,009,221, including 30,379 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,999,416 cases and 30,170 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Read the latest COVID report here.