Detroit ignores calls to get water shut off after pipe bursts in home, leading to major damage

A mistake made by the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department caused major damage in a Detroit woman’s home. Pipes burst and a call was made to get the water shut off immediately while the homeowner was out of town. Those repeated calls for help were ignored.

DETROIT – A mistake made by the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department caused major damage in a Detroit woman’s home.

Pipes burst and a call was made to get the water shut off immediately while the homeowner was out of town. Those repeated calls for help were ignored.

Raynetta Bradley was out of town on Jan. 17, when her pipes burst. Her neighbors called when they saw water gushing outside of her home.

Bradley called DWSD to get the water turned off and her request was ignored -- so were her follow-up requests. The damage to the home is extensive and water spread everywhere.

Now, the city is apologizing to the homeowner and promises to make it right. The city has promised to investigate.

Complete Help Me Hank coverage