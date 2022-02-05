Metro Detroit weather: Cold Saturday with some afternoon sun

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday and the first full weekend of February, Motown.

It will be frigid and cold with calm weather today. It is a welcomed break after the record-breaking Groundhog Day snowstorm. Today will be colder than average. Sunday will be seasonable. It remains snow-free after this morning with no new snow falling well into next week.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:42 a.m.

Saturday morning is frigid with a good amount of clouds overhead. Even with the quilt of clouds, temperatures start in the single digits. Any wind with a speed of 5 mph or greater will push wind chills near or below zero.

Many neighborhoods will wake up to a dusting of snow from overnight. The powdery flakes will be easy to sweep away. Just be careful with some slippery spots.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny and nearly 10 degrees colder than average. Certainly dress in layers with high temperatures just above 20 degrees.

Today’s sunset is at 5:53 p.m.

Saturday evening will be very cold and partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper teens.

Remember to bring pets indoors and be careful with space heaters.

Saturday night will become frigid under fair skies. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and low teens.

Cold, sunny Sunday

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold. Highs will be near 30 degrees, which is only a couple of degrees shy of the average high. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens, with a Southwesterly breeze moving 10-15 mph.

Next week preview

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Afternoon temperatures will be near 30 degrees.

Tuesday will be brighter again and just as cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Wednesday and Thursday will not be as cold under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Each day will have daytime temperatures in the low and middle 30s.

Friday has a chance of snow. It will be mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the low 30s.

