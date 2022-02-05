Oxford Strong initiative raises more than $220,000 for shooting victims

On Friday (Feb. 4), schools across Michigan took time throughout the day to lift up the Oxford community. They did it by asking students, parents, and staff to wear special Oxford strong t-shirts with proceeds going directly to Oxford High School.

The idea came from Royal Oak Public Schools’ athletic department. The morning of the shooting, Oakland Activities Association met at Oxford High School. Brian Gordon, Director of Athletics and Activities for Royal Oak Schools, said they knew that something had to be done to show support as a league.

“It’s the power of sport,” said Gordon.

Whether it’s wrestling, basketball, or swimming, it doesn’t matter which sport; Feb. 4 is a busy day for Michigan high school athletics. Gordon and others thought Feb. 4 would also be the perfect day to unite under one team.

“For Oxford, who, just last week went back to school, this is a great opportunity for the entire state to celebrate that with them,” Gordon said.

People from all over the state, even across the country, purchased Oxford Strong shirts here to wear Friday. From those shirt and sweatshirt sales, the initiative has raised about $225,000 for the school.

“So this will be something that can continue throughout the month of February,” Gordon said. “Obviously, the February 4 date is the big one, where all these schools are coming on board.”

He said he knows this initiative’s reach is going beyond the money.

“Having conversations with some of their (Oxford High School) parents who have come through our doors for different events, everyone, every single one of them, had been just so thankful,” Gordon said. “And including Tony DeMare, their athletic director, and all their administration just have been just emotionally moved by the support of what sport here in Michigan has done.”

During major sporting events on Friday in the month of February, there will be a moment for people to stand in support of Oxford and against school violence.