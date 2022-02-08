Detroit police search for 2 men in dollar store armed robbery

Detroit police are searching for two men in connection with an armed robbery at a dollar store.

Officials were called at 6:58 p.m. Jan. 23 to the Dollar General in the 12500 block of Grand River Avenue on the city’s west side, according to authorities.

Police said two men walked up to the counter to purchase items before one of them walked away to stand by the front door.

The other man acted as if he was going to pay for the merchandise, but pulled out a weapon when the employee opened the cash register, according to officials.

Both men fled the scene on foot after stealing an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said. They ran east on Grand River Avenue.

Nobody was injured during the robbery, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.