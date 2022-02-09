Teenager accused in murder of girlfriend’s uncle at Pontiac apartment building

PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac teenager is accused of murdering his girlfriend’s uncle in the bedroom of an apartment.

The shooting happened Monday night (Feb. 7) at the Phoenix Place Apartments in the 47000 block of Woodward Avenue, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday from the sister of Antonio Lee Mayes, 32, of Pontiac. She told them that Mayes had been shot by her 17-year-old daughter’s boyfriend, Stanford Clirteese Sharp Jr., 18, of Pontiac, according to authorities.

Mayes was found dead in the bedroom of his mother’s apartment, police said. He had several gunshot wounds to his torso, and spent shell casings were scattered on the floor outside the bedroom, deputies said.

Mayes’ mother also told police that her son had been fatally shot by Sharp, her granddaughter’s boyfriend.

Oakland County deputies are searching for Sharp, who they consider armed and dangerous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers will remain anonymous.