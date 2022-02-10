Police chase leads to violent crash on Detroit’s east side

A police chase led to a violent crash on Detroit's east side, after the suspect was reportedly driving faster than 100 mph.

DETROIT – A police chase ended with a violent, but non-fatal, car crash Wednesday night on Detroit’s east side.

Detroit police were reportedly chasing a suspect who was fleeing from them. The suspect attempted to go around another car while driving in the area of Chalmers and Cedargrove streets, but ended up hitting the other car, tearing off the front wheel.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit says he thinks the suspect was driving at 100 mph.

“I was getting ready to turn on down Cedargrove, then a (person) just came on the opposite side of the street and stopped me from turning and totaled my car,” Darius Reynolds said. “(The person) kept going, then (they) got out and ran.”

No injuries have been reported from the car crash.

Detroit police have not yet shared many details. It is currently unknown why the suspect was being chased in the first place.

Police were still searching for the suspect as of Thursday morning.

