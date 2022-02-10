Wixom family’s fight to bring son home after nearly-drowning

13-year-old Andy Snook was camping with a friend's family last summer in Summerfield Township when he went for a swim in a small lake at the KOA Campground and went under. A Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy pulled him out, but he had been underwater for a substantial amount of time but was resuscitated. He's never regained consciousness.

DETROIT – 13-year-old Andy Snook was camping with a friend’s family last summer in Summerfield Township when he went for a swim in a small lake at the KOA Campground and went under.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled him out, but he had been underwater for a substantial amount of time but was resuscitated.

He’s never regained consciousness.

His mother, Heather, hasn’t been home to their Wixom house in seven months as she travels from hospital to hospital while doctors try their best to revive him.

His father, Dave Snook, still has to earn a living, so the Snook family has been apart for more than half a year.

“Unfortunately, he’s not progressing to the point the doctors would like him to be,” said Heather Snook.

This means doctors say it’s time for Andy Snook to head home. The problem is they can’t find any in-home nursing care.

“It has been since October that my case manager has been trying very hard to get us nursing care,” Heather Snook said.

The nursing shortage plaguing hospitals and doctor’s offices is very tangible for the Snooks. Taking care of Andy Snook is a two-person job.

Heather Snook needs help four days a week while her husband is working. So far, it has been impossible to find.

Since Andy’s accident, the Snook family has posted a daily update on social media. In looking for anything to be optimistic about during this ordeal, they refer to little rays of hope as mustard seeds. It has been a while since a mustard seed has presented itself. Finally, finding nursing help would qualify as a whole bunch of mustard seeds.

“If I think about the future, I tend to spiral out of control,” Heather Snook said. “My feelings and emotions tend to get the best of me, so basically, it’s one day at a time.”