Dearborn police find man dead, take 31-year-old into custody

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police took a 31-year-old into custody after finding a man who had been killed, they said.

Officers and firefighters were called around 9 a.m. Friday (Feb. 11) to the 7500 block of Indiana Street in Dearborn. When they arrived, officials found the body of a 78-year-old man.

Investigators and detectives said they identified a 31-year-old as a suspect in the case. That person has been taken into custody, they said.

Police don’t believe this was a random act. They don’t think there is any threat to the public.

“This loss of life is tragic, and on behalf of the Dearborn Police Department, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin said. “We are investigating to provide the answers this individual’s family and loved ones need and deserve.”

Dearborn police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 313-943-2241.