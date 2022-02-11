Live stream: Ontario premier announces measures to end Ambassador Bridge blockade

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce measures to help end the Ambassador Bridge blockade.

Ford is scheduled to speak publicly at 10:30 a.m. Friday (Feb. 11). You can watch live in the stream above.

A convoy of truck drivers formed to protest the Canadian government’s mandate requiring everyone to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to cross the border into Canada.

Friday marks the fifth day of demonstrations that have blocked traffic on the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens are among the many stressing the importance of ending the blockade.

“My message is simple: Reopen traffic on the bridge,” Whitmer said Thursday. “In Michigan, our economy continues to grow because of our hardworking people and innovative small businesses. Now, that momentum is at risk. Commercial traffic is at a standstill at the Ambassador Bridge and heavily backed up at the Blue Water Bridge.”

Dilkens said he’s seeking an injunction that would allow him to end the “illegal occupation” of the bridge. He asked demonstrators to leave voluntarily, but added they will be forced off the bridge, if that’s what it comes to.

“We can’t just let this lawlessness continue to happen,” Dilkens said. We respect that everyone has a right to protest. It’s a hallmark of democracy. That is OK. What is not OK is choking off the busiest border crossing between the United States and Canada and affecting tens of thousands of families and their ability to put food on their table.”

With the Ambassador Bridge blocked, travel to and from Canada from Michigan has been difficult. Heavy traffic at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron caused truck drivers to wait in miles-long lines.