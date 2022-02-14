Body of Chesterfield Township woman found lying near intersection; 2 residents in custody

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two Chesterfield Township residents are in custody after police found a woman’s body lying near an intersection over the weekend.

Officials were called early Sunday morning (Feb. 13) to the intersection of Hidden Brook Drive and Burgess Lane. They said they found a 42-year-old Chesterfield Township woman nearby suffering from serious injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. Evidence and witness statements weren’t consistent with a traffic crash, police said.

Her death was the result of a “violent domestic relationship,” according to authorities.

Two Chesterfield Township residents were taken into custody in connection with the woman’s death, officials said.

The investigation continues, but there is no threat to the public, police said.