Former Macomb County prosecutor sentenced to prison: ‘I did this to myself and I’ve lost everything as a result’

It’s been more than two years since Michigan State Police raided then-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith’s home. In the aftermath, he pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in a case where he pocketed campaign money and told other assistant prosecutors to lie to the FBI.

On Wednesday (Feb. 16), he was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison. Federal Judge Linda Parker said Smith did incalculable damage and the public’s trust has been broken by Smith’s egregious conduct as prosecutor.

The federal government pointed out repeatedly that Smith’s 16 years as prosecutor were in large, measure filled with a sad balance of fraud and good work. Federal officials said Smith outwardly acted as a tough prosecutor, making significant good changes in office -- while at the same time embezzling from his campaign coffers.

Officials said it’s rare a prosecutor would steal and cover up crimes. They added he did much more damage. They said he used the weight of his office to force underlings to cover up his crimes. He chose to betray the voters’ trust for cash.

The sentencing range had been set between 15 and 21 months, yet the defense offered an impassioned response to the government’s case, saying Smith suffered greatly by losing his career and requested no jail time at all -- only probation.

“I did this to myself and I’ve lost everything as a result,” Eric Smith said. “I apologize to campaign contributors and residents of Macomb County . . . I apologize to my family for dragging their name through the mud.”

U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said she was glad to see the judge give Smith the highest possible sentence. In addition to his 21 months in prison, the judge also fined him $20,000 to be paid immediately and also ordered a forfeiture of nearly $70,000 -- the amount he took from his campaign fund.

He’s expected to report to federal prison by early May.

