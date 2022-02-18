Dangerous road conditions across Metro Detroit

The freeways and major roads are still filled with snow. The roads are a mess as the pavement is covered in snow. We spent tonight all over Oakland and Macomb, and the hottest spot by far was the Autozone in Macomb Township.

DETROIT – The roads are a mess as the pavement is covered in snow.

We spent Thursday (Feb. 17) night all over Oakland and Macomb, and the hottest spot by far was the AutoZone in Macomb Township.

“Because there was ice already on there, when I got in the car, I forgot to turn off the wipers before, and the blades were stuck to the window, so when I went to clean off my windshield, it was stuck to the ice, and the rubber came off,” said a customer.

There were plenty of shredded windshield wipers throughout the winter storm as ice does a real number on them, including ours at Local 4. Thank you to Matt from AutoZone, who helped replace ours and many others.

“I’ve done changed everybody else’s wiper blades, so it’s not a problem to change yours,” said Matt.

Ad

A fundamental problem on 21 Mile Road near Romeo Plank Road is that the road was shut down due to the rain. The water swelled the Clinton River to the point that it engulfed the road, and then you add wet snow on top of it, and it’s one big mess that is the best descriptor for the freeways right now and the significant surface roads.

In most cases, top speeds on the freeways Thursday (Feb. 17) tonight are 45 miles an hour.