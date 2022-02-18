Metro Detroit weather: Icy and dicey drive following significant snowfall

The snow isn’t over just yet, but it is ending this Friday morning as it blows east through Ontario, Canada. Skies are going to be clearing as arctic air settles on top of our fresh snowpack. So, your drive will be very dicey just getting out of the neighborhoods, and our road crews are doing their best to make the main roadways, highways, and byways manageable. Pack your patience and prepare for a slippery commute with temperatures in the lower teens feeling closer to 5 degrees to -5 degrees. You got it, we’re back in the dangerous cold as the winds pick up later today.

Sunrise is at 7:25 a.m.

A nice blend of sunshine and clouds will be good for our spirits and help us warm into the mid 20s this afternoon. Clouds will increase gradually, and we finish the day with partly sunny skies as the winds start picking up in the late, late afternoon and evening. We start with lighter and cold winds NW 5-15mph but late in the day the winds shift SW 10-25mph. It’s a perfect setting for the Winter Blast in Royal Oak today and all weekend.

Sunset 6:10 p.m.

We will have a blustery Friday night and Saturday morning with a weak disturbance passing through bringing scattered snow showers which may coincide with a few snow squalls in the gusty winds 20-30mph. Temps in the low to mid teens early will come with sub zero wind chills.

The Weekend

The winds will relax a bit Saturday afternoon with a few flurries and only partly sunny skies at best as highs hang in the low 20s all afternoon.

Sunday will be the best of the weekend with a chilly morning in the single digits to low teens, but sunshine will try to bring afternoon temps into the upper 30s to near 40F. It will be another breezy day S 10-20mph so it won’t be perfect.

Next Week

We have a few more clouds moving in Monday, President’s Day with morning lows near freezing and afternoon highs in the low 40s. A little trouble moves in early Tuesday in the form of freezing rain or ice and we will make that a point of interest as we get closer.

Tuesday will feature mainly rain with highs near 40 degrees.

