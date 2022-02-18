Video: Woman rescued from vehicle stuck in flooded waters in Monroe

A woman was rescued from her vehicle in the city of Monroe after it became trapped in flooding from the Raisin River.

MONROE, Mich. – First responders rescued a woman from her vehicle Friday morning after it became trapped in flooded waters in the city of Monroe.

River Raisin, which runs through the city, reached a flooding stage Friday following significant rainfall and snowfall in the area Thursday. There are also massive ice jams throughout the river.

Water has since spilled onto roads, causing some road closures in the city Friday morning. Some residential roads have become flooded with icy water, trapping -- and, at times, nearly covering -- vehicles in the area.

Local 4′s chopper captured Monroe police and firefighters rescuing a woman who was stuck inside her vehicle in the middle of a flooded road. Authorities can be seen bringing a ladder to the woman’s vehicle and helping her across the ice to safety.

Watch the footage in the video player above.

The river is under a flood warning until further notice.

According to the National Weather Service, as of 5 a.m. Friday, the river was at 9 feet, reaching a flooding stage. The water reportedly reached 10 feet as of 10:40 a.m., flooding several homes on the western edge of the city.

“The river level is expected to fluctuate between 9.5 feet and 10.5 feet due to variable ice cover and ice restricted flow along the river,” the NWS said.

Local 4 chopper footage shows several cars trapped in flooded waters on a street in the city of Monroe.

Local 4 captured a truck barreling through a flooded residential street in Monroe Friday morning.