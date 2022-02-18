River Raisin ice jams, flooding cause road closures in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. – Recent wet weather has caused flooding in the city of Monroe, triggering some road closures in the area Friday morning.

Monroe police said Friday morning that East Elm Road is closed between North Dixie Highway and Maple Boulevard. East Front Street is also closed from Navarre Street to Murray Street.

Both Elm Road and Front Street run along River Raisin, which is under a flood warning until Friday evening due to rain and snowstorms that hit the area Thursday. There are also ice jams in the river, as seen in the photo above.

According to the National Weather Service, as of 5 a.m. Friday, the river was at 9 feet, reaching a flooding stage. If the water reaches 9.5 feet, several homes on the western edge of the city will flood, officials said.

The river is reportedly expected to reach 9.5 feet around noon Friday.

River Raisin is flooding in the city of Monroe, causing some road closures on Feb. 18, 2022. (Monroe Police Department)

