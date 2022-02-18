15º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

River Raisin ice jams, flooding cause road closures in Monroe

City under flood warning until Friday evening

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Monroe, Monroe County, Ice, Ice Jams, Weather, Road Closed, Road Closures, Snowstorm, Local, News, Local News, Monroe Police, Elm Road, Front Street, Dixie Highway
Ice jams, winter storm cause flooding in Monroe on Feb. 18, 2022 (Monroe Police Department)

MONROE, Mich. – Recent wet weather has caused flooding in the city of Monroe, triggering some road closures in the area Friday morning.

Monroe police said Friday morning that East Elm Road is closed between North Dixie Highway and Maple Boulevard. East Front Street is also closed from Navarre Street to Murray Street.

Both Elm Road and Front Street run along River Raisin, which is under a flood warning until Friday evening due to rain and snowstorms that hit the area Thursday. There are also ice jams in the river, as seen in the photo above.

Related: Dangerous road conditions across Metro Detroit

According to the National Weather Service, as of 5 a.m. Friday, the river was at 9 feet, reaching a flooding stage. If the water reaches 9.5 feet, several homes on the western edge of the city will flood, officials said.

The river is reportedly expected to reach 9.5 feet around noon Friday.

River Raisin is flooding in the city of Monroe, causing some road closures on Feb. 18, 2022. (Monroe Police Department)
River Raisin is flooding in the city of Monroe, causing some road closures on Feb. 18, 2022. (Monroe Police Department)

More: Metro Detroit weather: Icy, dicey morning drive after significant snowfall

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email