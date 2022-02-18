Chopper footage: Massive ice jams in River Raisin cause flooding on Monroe streets

Lots of ice and restricted flow of water have caused the River Raisin to flood and spill onto nearby roads.

MONROE, Mich. – Chunks of ice are piling up in the River Raisin, which on Friday overflowed onto nearby streets, trapping several cars beneath the icy waters.

Local 4′s chopper captured footage Friday morning of the river as it hits a flooding stage following significant rainfall and snowfall. The river has spilled over onto several streets, causing road closures of two main roads and affecting residential neighborhoods.

See chopper footage from Friday morning in the video player above.

Some vehicles became trapped in the middle of the road, where icy waters are high. One woman was rescued by Monroe police and firefighters after being trapped in her vehicle on a flooded road.

Watch: Woman rescued from vehicle stuck in flooded waters in Monroe

The River Raisin is under a flood warning until further notice.

According to the National Weather Service, as of 5 a.m. Friday, the river was at 9 feet, reaching a flooding stage. The water reportedly reached 10 feet as of 10:40 a.m., a height expected to flood several homes on the western edge of the city.

“The river level is expected to fluctuate between 9.5 feet and 10.5 feet due to variable ice cover and ice restricted flow along the river,” the NWS said.

Local 4 captured a truck barreling through a flooded residential street in Monroe Friday morning.

View from a residential street in the city of Monroe that has become flooded with icy waters from the overflowing River Raisin on Feb. 18, 2022. (WDIV)

