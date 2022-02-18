19º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Winter storm warning in full effect across Metro Detroit until 3 a.m.

277 flights have been canceled in the last 24 hours, according to flight aware

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: I-275, Metro Airport, Super Bowl Sunday, Dearborn, Nabil Ajami, Campus Martius, Woodward Avenue, Detroit Metro Airport
As the rain turned to sleet and sleet turned to snow, it seemed to be a recipe for disaster, but even as the lines on freeways and surface streets disappeared under inches of snow, drivers seemed to be holding their own. Our Tim Pamplin saw some spinouts and a jackknifed semi in the late afternoon Thursday (Feb. 17), and this one seen in the video player above this evening closed I-275 near Metro Airport.

DETROIT – As the rain turned to sleet and sleet turned to snow, it seemed to be a recipe for disaster, but even as the lines on freeways and surface streets disappeared under inches of snow, drivers seemed to be holding their own.

Our Tim Pamplin saw some spinouts and a jackknifed semi in the late afternoon Thursday (Feb. 17), and this one seen in the video player above this evening closed I-275 near Metro Airport.

Other than that, there were no significant pileups or accidents like what we saw on Super Bowl Sunday when a few areas were hit fast with whiteout conditions.

“Seems like it’s going to get even worse, said Dearborn resident Nabil Ajami. “The snow is getting deep as my snowblower is barely moving.”

The horn blew in Dearborn Thursday (Feb. 17) night, declaring a snow emergency meaning all cars off the streets. City plows were already on the streets, and workers had smaller snow machines to work the sidewalks.

It’s the heavy wet snow throughout neighborhoods that are making things challenging.

“The snow is blowing, so it blinds you for a minute,” Ajami said.

Ajami expects the weather not to change. He is sure that he will have to get the snowblower out for this storm again.

My son gets up early for work,” Ajami said. “So I want to clean his truck and move it into the driveway.”

The weather has also made for a different kind of dream cruise as snowmobiles were zooming through Campus Martius and down Woodward Avenue.

At Detroit Metro Airport Thursday (Feb. 17) evening, crews are working around the clock to clear runways, but still, 277 flights have been canceled in the last 24 hours, according to flight aware.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jason anchors Local 4's 5:30 p.m. newscast. He joined WDIV in January 2015 as a general assignment reporter and has a Journalism degree from Michigan State University.

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter