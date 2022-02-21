Police believe 16-year-old driver was drunk, caused head-on Orion Township crash

Lines painted on the center of a road.

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two teenagers were hurt -- one critically -- in a head-on collision between two pickup trucks in Orion Township, officials said.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 20) on Clarkston Road near Beach Drive, according to authorities.

A 16-year-old boy was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger west on Clarkston Road when his vehicle struck a 2013 Ford F-350 that was heading east, deputies said.

The two pickups collided head-on in a no-passing zone, officials said. Investigators believe the Ranger crossed over the center line and caused the crash, they said.

Officials said the 16-year-old driver is in critical condition at the hospital. His passenger, a 17-year-old Orion Township boy, was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

Ad

Neither person appeared to be wearing a seat belt, according to authorities.

The driver of the F-350, a 21-year-old Oxford Township man, was not injured in the crash, police said. He was wearing a seat belt.

Alcohol use by the driver of the Ranger is suspected, police say. A blood sample was taken from him, and results are pending.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been factors for the driver of the F-350, authorities said.

The investigation continues.