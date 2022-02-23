Body of Toledo man found in Monroe County marsh, police say

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of a 43-year-old Toledo man was discovered in a marshy area in Monroe County, officials said.

Police found the body around 10:40 a.m. Monday (Feb. 21) in the area of Bay Creek Road and Summit Street in Erie Township, according to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough.

The man was identified as Charles Andrew Hayes, 43, of Toledo. He was taken to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Hayes’ death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7530.