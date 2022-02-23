27º

Local News

Body of Toledo man found in Monroe County marsh, police say

Officials investigating death of Charles Hayes

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Erie Township, Monroe County, Local, Body Found, Monroe Body Found, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Bay Creek Road, Summit Street, Death Investigation, Troy Goodnough, Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office, Charles Hayes
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of a 43-year-old Toledo man was discovered in a marshy area in Monroe County, officials said.

Police found the body around 10:40 a.m. Monday (Feb. 21) in the area of Bay Creek Road and Summit Street in Erie Township, according to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough.

The man was identified as Charles Andrew Hayes, 43, of Toledo. He was taken to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Hayes’ death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7530.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email