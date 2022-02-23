Detroit nonprofit helps mothers during baby formula recall, shortage

Nationwide baby formula shortages and Similac recalls are having an impact on Metro Detroit mothers and babies. Destined for Greatness, a nonprofit mentorship organization that has stepped up to serve the needs of families across Detroit, has been working overtime to help moms feed babies since the start of the pandemic. On Monday (Feb. 21) Local 4 spoke to Tiawanna Stewart, the mother of a 3-month-old girl. Over the weekend, she said she realized the Similac formula she had was part of the recall.

She turned to Destined for Greatness for help.

Executive Director Shadora Ford became emotional when she described the call she got from Stewart, who said she had nothing else to feed her baby but whole milk.

“I cry because I could not imagine a baby having to drink milk and not being able to drink formula,” Ford said.

Just last week, Destined for Greatness gave away formula to more than 200 moms. Ford said the organization will continue to give, but she is having trouble keeping up with the demand.

Ford is asking anyone who is able to donate funds to help them purchase more formula to visit their website, DFGDetroit.com.

If you have recalled formula, you can return it to any store, regardless of where it was purchased, even if it is open.

If a store doesn’t accept your return you should call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at 1-800-942-1636, and select option two.