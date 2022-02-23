Monroe man arrested after arranging to meet with 14-year-old girl, police say

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 33-year-old Monroe man and suspected child predator was arrested after arranging to meet up with a 14-year-old girl, police said.

Christopher Pack, 33, of Monroe, was arrested Thursday (Feb. 17) after an undercover investigation by members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Violent Internet Predator and Exploitation Response Task Force.

He was taken into custody after arranging to meet with a 14-year-old girl in Frenchtown Township, according to authorities.

Pack was taken to the Monroe County Jail and charged with child abusive commercial activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

He was arraigned Friday at 1st District Court and is being held on $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information about human trafficking or criminal sexual assault crimes is asked to call the V.I.P.E.R. hotline at 734-240-7535.