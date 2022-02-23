One man hospitalized with gunshot wound, another with injuries after shooting along I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police shut down the eastbound lanes of I-94 between I-96 and Trumbull Avenue, which started during rush hour and extended through 9 p.m. Monday (Feb. 22) night.
Police say four men were riding in a car when they started arguing with one another near I-94 and I-96 when one of the men pulled out a gun and started firing inside the vehicle.
2/22 at 5:50 PM
Location:
EB I-94/14Th, Detroit
Synopsis:
Troopers are investigating a possible felonious assault that may have taken place on the freeway. Eastbound I-94 at 96 is closed while troopers attempt to locate the scene. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/vlzl1bdgZR
One man was hit while another was injured when he bailed out of the moving vehicle near I-94 and Trumbull Avenue. Both men are hospitalized. Police say the shooter is still on the run.
No other injuries were reported.