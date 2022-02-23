44º

One man hospitalized with gunshot wound, another with injuries after shooting along I-94 in Detroit

No other injuries were reported

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROITMichigan State Police shut down the eastbound lanes of I-94 between I-96 and Trumbull Avenue, which started during rush hour and extended through 9 p.m. Monday (Feb. 22) night.

Police say four men were riding in a car when they started arguing with one another near I-94 and I-96 when one of the men pulled out a gun and started firing inside the vehicle.

One man was hit while another was injured when he bailed out of the moving vehicle near I-94 and Trumbull Avenue. Both men are hospitalized. Police say the shooter is still on the run.

No other injuries were reported.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

