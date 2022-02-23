27º

LIVE

Local News

Video shows driver hitting Plymouth Township police car on I-275, continuing on highway

Police searching for hit-and-run driver

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Plymouth Township, Wayne County, Local, Crime, Plymouth Township Crime, Plymouth Township Police, Plymouth Township Police Department, I-275, Plymouth Road, Hit-And-Run, Crash, Plymouth Township Crash
A Plymouth Township police car was struck Feb. 19, 2022, by a hit-and-run driver on I-275 near Plymouth Road.

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials captured video of a hit-and-run driver striking a Plymouth Township police car on I-275 and continuing to drive away on the highway.

The incident happened at 2:40 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 19) in the northbound lanes of I-275 at Plymouth Road, according to police.

While officers investigated a crash on the highway, a marked Plymouth Township police vehicle was struck on the passenger side by a black or dark-colored newer Ford Bronco, authorities said.

You can see dash cam video above.

The vehicle stopped momentarily but then fled north toward eastbound I-96, police said.

Nobody was injured during the crash, according to officials.

The Bronco likely has damage along the driver’s side, police said. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Plymouth Township police at 734-354-3232.

A Plymouth Township police vehicle damaged Feb. 19, 2022, by a hit-and-run driver on I-275. (Plymouth Township Police Department)
A Plymouth Township police vehicle damaged Feb. 19, 2022, by a hit-and-run driver on I-275. (Plymouth Township Police Department)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email