Video shows driver hitting Plymouth Township police car on I-275, continuing on highway

A Plymouth Township police car was struck Feb. 19, 2022, by a hit-and-run driver on I-275 near Plymouth Road.

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials captured video of a hit-and-run driver striking a Plymouth Township police car on I-275 and continuing to drive away on the highway.

The incident happened at 2:40 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 19) in the northbound lanes of I-275 at Plymouth Road, according to police.

While officers investigated a crash on the highway, a marked Plymouth Township police vehicle was struck on the passenger side by a black or dark-colored newer Ford Bronco, authorities said.

You can see dash cam video above.

The vehicle stopped momentarily but then fled north toward eastbound I-96, police said.

Nobody was injured during the crash, according to officials.

The Bronco likely has damage along the driver’s side, police said. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Plymouth Township police at 734-354-3232.

Ad

A Plymouth Township police vehicle damaged Feb. 19, 2022, by a hit-and-run driver on I-275. (Plymouth Township Police Department)