Ex-US Postal Service Official accused of taking bribes for government contracts

U.S. attorneys are looking to charge a former United States Postal Service employee with bribery. The man accused is Thomas Berlucchi. He's the founder and chairman of the Historic Fort Wayne Coalition in Detroit.

DETROIT – U.S. Attorneys are looking to charge a former U.S. Postal Service employee with bribery. The man accused is Thomas Berlucchi, one of the founders and chairmen of the Historic Fort Wayne Coalition in Detroit.

USPS said Berlucchi is no longer an employee.

According to federal documents filed Wednesday (Feb. 23), the alleged bribery happened between 2013 and 2018.

Berlucchi is accused of accepting free construction on his cottage, free hotel rooms, and donations to his preferred organization. Outlined in the court document, in return, Berlucchi would award government contracts to Horizon Materials and Management LLC, owned by Michael Rymar of Rochester Hills. Rymar plead guilty to embezzling more than $1M of government funds from USPS in September 2021.

Ad

Berlucchi worked at USPS for more than 20 years, according to his biography on the coalition’s website.

Local 4 News reached out to HFWC for comment but hasn’t heard back.