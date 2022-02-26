Black lawyers in Metro Detroit applaud Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman SCOTUS nominee

If confirmed, Ketanji Brown Jackson will make history as the first black woman appointed to the Supreme Court. And today, black attorneys here in Metro Detroit not only applauded the nomination but are speaking out about just how inspirational this is for future generations.

DETROIT – If confirmed, Ketanji Brown Jackson will make history as the first Black woman appointed to the Supreme Court.

On Friday (Feb. 25), Black attorneys in Metro Detroit not only applauded the nomination but are speaking out about just how inspirational this is for future generations.

“I was just so excited,” said President of Black Women Lawyers Association of Michigan Robyn McCoy. “She’s a real sister, too, so this is beautiful.”

“As an African American attorney in practice for over 20 years, this is amazing,” said former President of Black Women Lawyers Association of Michigan Rita White.

Members of the Black Women Lawyers Association of Michigan are thrilled with the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

“What’s the impact when you see somebody that looks like you, a brown person up there, you’re like, ‘Oh, hey, I could do that, I could do that, too,’” McCoy said.

“Our organization is focused on trying to bring up retain mentor African American women and men moving into the to move into the field of law, White said. “And with this, this is such a booster.”

“It gives encouragement to young lawyers or lawyers that are out there,” McCoy said. “Our population is only 5% of the lawyers are African American, and so I think it makes a world of difference.”

They say criticizing President Joe Biden’s promise to nominate a Black woman discredits qualified candidates who just so happen to be Black and female.

“It’s not even an issue of qualifications, McCoy said. “She was a clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer. She went to Harvard. I mean, come on. It’s like it’s long overdue.”

During Friday’s announcement, President Biden said, “I promised the process would be vigorous and I would select a nominee worthy of Justice Breyer’s legacy of excellence and decency.”

“We read about stuff in history, and how things have been going on, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we’re living it right now,’” McCoy said. “For you. We’re living. We’re living it right now.”

Both attorneys say this is an essential first step as they would like to see a Black woman be nominated for Michigan’s Supreme Court.