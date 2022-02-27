Police searching for suspect in I-75 road rage shooting

The shooting happened on Friday night on northbound I-75 at Outer Drive.

Police are asking for help to identify a suspect in a reported road rage shooting that happened Friday near Outer Drive and northbound I-75.

Michigan State Police say a man shot at another car on the I-75 northbound ramp when they didn’t yield at each other.

The bullet hit the car on the driver side and missed the five people inside, including a teen, a 5-year-old and a 9-year-old.

State police say the suspect was driving a black 2-door Ford pickup, with a plastic sheet covering the passenger window.

The vehicle has a loud exhaust, a blue and white handicap parking placard hanging down from the rearview mirror and is believed to be a 1992-1996 model.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man in his 40s or 50s with short dark hair and a large beard. If you have any information call 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP.

Retired Detroit assistance chief of police Steve Dolunt said there are ways you can try to avoid similar situations.

Ad

“If some idiot wants to get ahead of you and is in that much of a hurry, let them,” he said. “It’s not worth getting shot at.”

Dolunt said the best way to tack road rage is to not let your emotions get the best of you.

“Take a breath,” he said. “Those people have anger issues, let them go. It’s hard for law enforcement. You can have all the cops out there in the world and you’re not necessarily going to stop road rage shooting because it’s spontaneous. It’s not like it’s planned.”

If you do find yourself involved in a road rage shooting, call 911.

“Back off, don’t go after them,” Dolunt said. “If you can get the license plate, great. If you can’t, get out with your life. Pull over, make sure all your passengers are safe, you’re safe, there’s no damage, significant damage to your car and thank God that you’re not hurt.”