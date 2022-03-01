General Motors suspends vehicle exports to Russia following invasion of Ukraine

DETROIT – General Motors suspended vehicle exports to Russia on Monday following last week’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Our thoughts are with the people of the Ukraine during this difficult time,” a GM spokesperson said. “The loss of life is a tragedy. Our overriding concern is for the safety of people in the region.”

General Motors said it no longer owns or operates any manufacturing facilities in Russia.

The company has limited supply chain exposure and is working with its supply base to mitigate possible risks, according to a release.

“We are working in real time through the implications for our operations of the sanctions announced this week,” the release says. “We continue to monitor developments and take action to implement mitigation strategies as appropriate.”

GM operates a national sales company for Russia and CIS markets based on a portfolio sourced from North America and Korea, according to the release.

“We remain in constant contact with our team based in Moscow and are taking appropriate steps to safeguard our people and our business,” General Motors reports.