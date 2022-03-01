More Similac baby formula recalled following report of baby death

A Help Me Hank Consumer Alert for parents.

Abbott Nutrition is recalling more Similac formula made in Michigan. It includes one lot of Similac PM 60/40 powdered infant formula another report of a bacterial infection.

The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating reports of illness connected to formula from Abbott’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan.

The company recalled certain lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formulas on February 17th.

On Monday, the FDA said a child consumed Similac PM 60/40 before getting a Cronobacter sakazakii infection and dying.

The FDA said the infection “may have been a contributing cause of death” for the child.

Abbott is now recalling the formula with the lot code 27032K80. The company said no distributed product has tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii.

“We value the trust parents place in us for high quality and safe nutrition and we’ll do whatever it takes to keep that trust,” Abbott said in a statement to CNN on Monday.

Other products under recall include Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered infant formulas. Check a multidigit number on the bottom of the container to know if your product is included:

The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

The code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and

The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

Last week, products were being pulled from shelves nationwide and here in Detroit.

If you feed your child any of those formulas, one pediatrician suggested you look for a spike in temperature and any skin discoloration. If your infant is very lethargic, you should call your pediatrician right away.

If you have already purchased one of the formulas mentioned above and you still have your receipt, you can take it back to the store for a full refund. If not, the best advice is to toss it.

The recall does not include liquid formulas.

Get more information on the recall here.

