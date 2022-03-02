List: Comparing Metro Detroit gas prices amid war in Ukraine

NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 -- A person wearing gloves to protect against the spread of the coronavirus grabs a pump nozzle at a Shell gas station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States on April 9, 2020. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/ via Getty Images)

DETROIT – The war in Ukraine has reached its seventh day after Russia invaded the former Soviet nation last week and, as expected, the fighting has impacted energy supplies and costs around the world.

Fuel costs for U.S. drivers have been on the rise in recent weeks, but the average price at the pump has especially risen within the last week amid the war in Ukraine. For many Michigan drivers, gas prices have risen by about 10-20 cents over the last seven days.

Related: Oil prices surge to $110 a barrel as Russia batters Ukraine

Ad

We’ve compiled a list of average fuel costs in some Metro Detroit areas, and are comparing it to the same data we sourced last week.

Here’s a list of average gasoline prices across Metro Detroit as of March 2, via GasBuddy:

Costs appear to be similar throughout the state of Michigan, averaging around $3.59 per gallon to the west and to the north.

The price at the pump is about a dollar higher than it was this time last year.

More: OPEC, allies weigh oil output amid high prices, Russian war