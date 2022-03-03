33º

Former Hamtramck police officer accused of accepting bribes from tow truck driver

St. Clair Shores man arrested in Operation Northern Hook investigation

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A former Hamtramck police officer is facing charges after officials say he took bribes from a towing company operator.

Michael Stout, 60, of St. Clair Shores left the Hamtramck Police Department in 2020. Stout is accused of accepting bribes in the form of a vehicle and $1,500 in cash from a towing company operator. In return, Stout provided information from the Michigan Law Enforcement Information Network (or LEIN) to the towing company operator.

Officials said when the towing company operator told Stout that he was worried a police vehicle had been following him, Stout called an employee to search LEIN so Stout could provide the vehicle’s registration information to the towing company operator.

Stout is facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Stout has been charged in connection with Operation Northern Hook, an investigation into corruption within the government and police department in Detroit related to the towing industry and other matters.

