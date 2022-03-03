Police bust illegal car crushing operation on Detroit’s west side

A used car lot of Detroit's west side between Schaefer Highway and Joy Road was surrounded by Detroit police who were trying to get into the building as they suspected a Marijuana growing operation inside. The operation started when police found a car crusher not doing what it was made to do.

“They were using a portable crusher and crushing the vehicles to either resell for scrap maybe just to hide the fact that the vehicles were stolen, and now they are crushed,” said Detroit police, Lt. Clive Stewart.

Police say because of the money involved (millions of dollars), the operation is a criminal enterprise that comes with some serious charges as hundreds of vehicles were being crushed.

Police made their way into the cinderblock building with a search warrant in hand. While inside, police say their noses didn’t deceive them as they smelled tons of Marijuana in which the building had hundreds of plants stored inside, which will be confiscated.

A tow truck arrived on the scene where they would soon impound the large car crusher as well as numerous vehicles for evidence.