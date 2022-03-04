Hit-and-run driver who killed man in July still hasn’t been caught, Detroit police say

A car linked to a July 19, 2021, fatal hit-and-run crash on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit.

DETROIT – A hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man who was crossing Gratiot Avenue in July still hasn’t been caught, Detroit police said.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. July 19, 2021, on Gratiot Avenue near Moran Street, according to authorities.

A man in his 50s got off a bus and started to cross the road, police said. He was struck and killed by a driver in an older model, dark-colored sedan, possibly a Mercury Grand Marquis, officials said.

Project Green Light video shows the driver fleeing the scene without stopping.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s homicide section at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.