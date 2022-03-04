37º

Police: 2-year-old struck in mouth by BB gun projectile; father arrested for child neglect

Father says BB gun fell off cabinet, discharged, authorities say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – A 2-year-old child was struck in the mouth by a projectile from a “high-powered” BB gun on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The incident happened Friday afternoon (March 4) in the area of East Outer Drive and Mack Avenue, according to authorities.

The child’s father said the BB gun was on top of a cabinet when it fell on the floor and discharged, according to officials. Police said two teeth were knocked out of the child’s mouth.

The child was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Grosse Pointe, then transferred to Detroit Children’s Hospital. The child is in temporary serious condition, officials said.

Police arrested the father on suspicion of child neglect, they said.

